Robert 'Buck' Lovett was born in Pennsylvania on Sept. 23, 1937, and died on Feb. 14, 2022, at Lake Havasu, Arizona, with his wife, Judy Lovett, by his side. Buck loved his wife, Judy, through 39 years of marriage. Buck lived in Nevada City, California, and Myrtle Creek, Oregon, the last years of life, but he died in the company of Judy and new friends in the Arizona sun. Buck was a football star for the Red Raiders in Emporium, Pennsylvania, in high school. He later served in the United States Marine Corps on a ship in the Mediterranean Sea. Buck worked in several jobs as a gold miner, in construction, as a vocational teacher, and as a farmer. He met Judy, his wife, and settled in their perfect homestead near the Umpqua River, growing vegetables and herbs. Buck was an artist who made fine jewelry worked in lapidary and silversmithing.
Buck and Judy started the first farmer's market in Roseburg, Oregon. Buck loved sharing stories of his adventures, his love for his wife, and spending time with his friends in the desert of Arizona during the winter. The last years of his life were painful and kept him from the physical things he loved, biking miles, hiking with his wife, and working the land. Buck seldom showed frustration with life. He was light-hearted, witty and full of love. He was a devoted and loving husband. Buck enjoyed partaking in a good IPA beer with family and friends. Buck is survived by his spouse, Judy Lovett, sisters Betsy Umbenhauer of Arizona, Donna Harkins of Virginia, and brother Ernie Lovett of Pennsylvania. His many nieces and nephews love him. He became a 'grandpa' to a very special boy, Tione Tibwe, who he greatly loved. Buck leaves us from the desert. But his thirst for life and love and his heart of gold will always shine upon us. A celebration of his life will be held during the summer.
