On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, Robert Clair Clark lost his battle with Cancer and was set free of all his pain and worries.
Bob was a very loving and giving person. He was loved by all that knew him. He was a very quiet and gentle man that was very giving, patient and had a very generous and calm nature. He had a passion for fixing and or building things for others in his life.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy, Sons Cody and Colin and 1 Grandson Eli. Also, his brothers Frank and Les.
