Dennis was born May 31, 1944 in Lynwood, CA, and went home to his Savior on June 24, 2021.
Dennis married his wife Phyllis in June 1967 and from that time on they were rarely apart. In 1974, they moved to Oakland, OR, where they raised their two children. He spent most of his first career either owning or working in auto body shops and was a gifted auto painter. After about 30 years with cars, he was ready for a change and began to sell real estate locally in Douglas County, and eventually retired from Oakwood Homes.
He always had a beautiful garden and planted a fruit orchard, making sure to plant the trees that all the kids and grandkids liked best. He gave his life to Jesus over 20 years ago and never looked back. He dedicated himself to learning all he could and sharing that knowledge with others.
He leaves behind his wife Phyllis; son, Chance (Melinda) Chastain; daughter, Carrie (Darian) Baimbridge; grandchildren, Brittany (John) Pride, Austin (Carolyn) Baimbridge, Nathan Chastain, Caleb Chastain; and great-grandson, Asher Pride.
A memorial service is scheduled for July 8, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Melrose Community Church. Taylor's Family Mortuary. 541-679-6983.
