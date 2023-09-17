Robert Donald Junkin Jr. died at the age of 79, on Aug. 16, 2023, with his family by his side. He still had half a life’s worth of plans and he is survived by several loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
His sisters Suzanne Anderson and Trisha Akers knew him as Bobby. His daughter Mary Patricia Junkin and stepchildren Allen P. Roberts Jr. and Stella Dobson knew him lovingly as Dad. His significant other, Millie Wilson, knew him as her favorite two-step and waltz partner. The World’s Finest Navy knew him as Petty Officer Junkin, his close friends knew him as Mr. Reliable and those poor fools at the Wednesday night pool league knew him as a hustler.
People who have seen his photos knew him as the most photogenic person and the local veterans knew him as a former Post Commander. Before he retired, customers of RJ Computer Services and Pacific NW Computer Services knew him as their always punctual and friendly hero there to save them from their printing woes.
Bob loved life, was an excellent listener and could find humor in almost any situation. He had the best penmanship in the state, always put Old Glory out the morning of July 4th and took it down at sunset, and thought people who ate creamy peanut butter instead of chunky were savages.
He excelled at living within his means but if you ever saw him overpay for anything it was for an American car, whiskey or bad service. His overall golf game was unmemorable but he made up for it with his legendary short game. He had a passionate love affair with frozen Mr. Goodbars, anything with apricot, Westerns and telling wild stories…which 100% of the time were at least 50% true.
An Honor Guard ceremony will be held at the Roseburg National Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m., where he will be laid to rest by his one and only Nancy. Join Bob’s vast fan club on Saturday, Sept. 30, at VFW Post 9745, in Winston at 1 p.m. for a memorial service to honor his life.
