Robert Eugene Kempton was born Oct. 7, 1949, in Brawley, California, to Lloyd Lavar Kempton and Johnnie Louise (Irwin) Kempton, and passed away the evening of June 1, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Roseburg, Oregon. After having a stroke in Aug. 2021, Rob spent six months at the VA’s River House before briefly returning home. He returned to the VA in mid-May.
Rob was the middle child of the family, having joined an older sister and brother at birth. After the family moved to Oregon in 1951, his younger brother and sister were born. Although he spent time in other parts of Oregon and two years in Arizona, the majority of the rest of his life was spent in Douglas County. Rob attended Douglas High School in Winston, Oregon. During his teen years, he enjoyed running the film projector at the Benetta Theater in Winston and helped at the food concessions that his family operated for the race track.
Rob entered the service (U.S Army) in Feb. 1969. Although having received training in helicopter maintenance, while in Vietnam he was stationed as a security guard in a tower on the Bien Hoa Air Force Base. While serving our country, Rob earned the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze service stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon, and Sharpshooter Badge with rifle bar.
Rob started dating his wife Marcia in 1968. They were married on Aug. 18, 1972. Almost three years later, their son Eric was born in Eugene, Oregon, and a few months later they moved to Roseburg where daughter Sheila was born three years later.
Going for drives in the mountains was one of Rob’s favorite pastimes and, in his younger years, he did a lot of camping. One of his favorite spots was up the North Umpqua River at the Apple Creek campground.
Rob had numerous tools and saws and made some chests of drawers and a TV cabinet stand which also holds records, videos, etc. which are still in use today. Rob enjoyed making zucchini relish, hot dill garlic, and freezer jams which he shared with others. He also became a collector (over 300 tins at one point in time); kitchen timers, and most recently diecast model cars. During the later part of his life, Rob loved the companionship of three four-legged friends: first Nipper (a blue healer), second Poops (a Shih Tzu), and third Buddy (a Pug-Chihuahua mix).
Rob liked listening to music and usually had the radio on or was playing a cassette tape or CD while driving. He still had numerous vinyl record albums from the 1960s and 1970s. His long-time favorite songs included Born Free, House of the Rising Sun and Stranger on the Shore.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother John, and infant triplet grandsons Jonathan, Steven, and Drew Kempton. He is survived by his wife Marcia, son Eric (wife Stephanie), three grandchildren Clara, Savannah, and Levi Kempton; by daughter Sheila Weaver, sisters Carolyn Moore and Deanna Hewitt (husband Norm), brother Brad (wife Chris), uncle Bryce Kempton (wife Leta), aunts Karen Griffin (husband Lon) and Lynne Perry (husband Vernon), as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Rob will be laid to rest at the VA Cemetery in Roseburg. A gathering for family and friends will be held later this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.