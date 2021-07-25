Robert Eugene Reynolds was born September 18, 1964, in King County, Washington to Marg and Howard Reynolds. After a long battle with cancer, he was called home on March 23, 2021.
He met the love of his life, Bobbie Annette Marlow, when he was 16 and she was 18. They met square dancing in Tri City, a passion the couple would pursue the majority of their lives. They were married on August 5, 1983, at Stanton Park in Canyonville. He left a week later for Navy boot camp.
Robert proudly served his country for seven and a half years. During that time, he served aboard the U.S.S. Gridley CG-21 as a sonar technician. He was honorably discharged after a car accident.
Robert and Annette had two children, Leo and Nikole. They raised their family in California, Washington and Arkansas before returning to Oregon.
Robert loved fishing, dancing and his family. Fourth of July was his favorite holiday, though he also loved Thanksgiving and Christmas for family gatherings and dressing up as Santa Claus. He was an avid gamer and life-long D&D player. He also enjoyed collecting all things hummingbird.
He was preceded in death by his father, uncle and grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, mom, sisters, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, best friend and numerous other friends.
A potluck memorial in Robert's honor will be held at 2 p.m. on August 7 at the Buckeroo Square Dance Barn, 5051 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. A memorial dance will follow.
Robert was a proud veteran, father, husband, grandfather and friend. He will be forever loved and missed.
