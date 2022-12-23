ROBERT GEORGE NORTON
Robert George Norton (Bob), age 100, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away at home on Dec. 8, 2022.
He was born on the family ranch east of Sutherlin, Oregon, on Sept. 26, 1922, the youngest of eight children, to Franklin Joseph Norton and Edith Elsie Whitney Norton. He had three brothers, Harry Norton, Charles Norton and Frank Norton, and four sisters, Eileen Rapp, Helen Dolan Gonzales, Edith Norton and Dorothy Stevens. He is predeceased by his parents and all his siblings.
On April 27, 1947, Bob married Doris Ann (D’) Shoemaker, daughter of Dr. Bertram R. Shoemaker Sr. and Ann (Mapes) Shoemaker of Roseburg. D’ passed away on July 15, 2007. Bob is survived by sons Kerry (Virginia) Norton of Prosser, Washington; Peter (Cynthia) Norton of Roseburg, Oregon; and daughter Margaret Norton of Roseburg. He was the grandfather of three: Emily Norton of Canterbury, England, Thomas Norton of Prosser, Washington, and Robert Norton, also of Prosser, Washington.
Bob’s father bought and operated a cannery in Sutherlin in the late 1920s, after which the family moved from the ranch in Sutherlin to a home near the north end of Spruce Street in Roseburg. Bob kept busy delivering papers and milk and worked for a time at Weber’s bakery, now the site of Brix Grill. He once said that he was raised by his older sisters and by the community in general because his parents were so busy. Spry and athletic, he played quarterback for Roseburg’s football team and had many friends.
Prior to the entry of the U.S. into World War II, Bob and some friends tried to join the Royal Canadian Air Force in the fight against Nazi Germany, but they were rejected due to an ongoing United States smallpox epidemic. Sometime after Pearl Harbor, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. During training, he was the recipient of a ‘hotfoot’ prank (someone stuck a match between his toes when he was asleep and lit it). The resulting burns caused him to be held back until his toe had healed. His classmates went on to crew bombers over Berlin and few came back. Bob ended up serving as a radio operator on C-47 cargo flights, ferrying supplies to Army bases across North Africa and as far as Pakistan, thus avoiding their fate.
After the war and his discharge, Bob earned a forestry degree from Oregon State University. He and D’ always considered Roseburg their true home, so after living briefly in Beaverton, Oregon, they returned to Roseburg to raise their family. He spent most of his career at Herbert Lumber Company in Riddle, Oregon, as a sales manager (although the name plaque on his desk read “Sales Mangler”).
Bob was active in the Roseburg community. He often spoke of how important it was to him to give back to the community that helped raise him. From 1961 to 1968, he served on the Roseburg City Council, eventually as president. He was a keen advocate of parks and the library, was a co-founder of the Roseburg Tennis Club and not only played regularly in tournaments well into his 70s, but helped coach many promising young local players to excel in the sport.
Bob also enjoyed sailing. In the late 1960s, he hand-built a 36-foot sailboat, El Barco Adelante, and from 1971 to 1972, he, D’ and Peter sailed the Pacific Coast from British Columbia to Baja, California. They returned to Roseburg after this adventure, but Bob’s heart was with the sea. He spent many happy weekends and vacations sailing, often in the islands and inlets of Washington and British Columbia.
Per Bob’s request, there will be no service.
