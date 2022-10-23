Robert (Bob) was born in Roseburg to Danish immigrant parents, Hans T. and Hanna Hansen, who had settled here in 1925. He went to Roseburg public schools, starting at Benson Grade School and graduating from Roseburg High in 1947.
During his youth, he worked at the family Chevrolet dealership, even driving tow trucks while in his early teens. He briefly attended the University of Oregon, but quit to enlist in the U.S. Air Force just after the outbreak of the Korean War. After basic training in Texas, he was transferred to Cheyenne, Wyoming, for a very cold winter. Then, he went to Nellis AFB near Las Vegas for the duration of his service, where he was the assistant to the base commander, effectively the "Radar O'Reilly" of Nellis. He attained the rank of staff sergeant.
While stationed in Las Vegas, he returned to Roseburg to marry his fiancée, Janice Erickson. They lived mostly on base housing until his discharge. After the war, he briefly returned to the University of Oregon, but returned to Roseburg as business needs were more pressing at that time. He was put on the Chevrolet franchise as a co-franchisee with his father, which was the only exception at that time to the rule that a dealer had to be a single individual.
Robert was active in several service clubs, including Rotary. He served on the board of directors of Umpqua Bank (originally South Umpqua State Bank at the time he first joined) from 1974 until 1994. Robert eventually sold the dealership in 2006 and retired to spend time with extended family and at his favorite place, his vacation home on the beachfront near Yachats.
He was preceded by his wife of 69 years Janice, sister Ruth, infant sister Helen, and is survived by his son and his family, Hans, Jean, two grandchildren, Tracy and Gerry, his wife Naomi, and their three children Lily, Hannah and Erik. He will be missed by all.
Private graveside services will be held for family and close friends.
