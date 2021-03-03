The world will be a sadder place without Robert (Bob) H. Kamph in it. Friend to everyone he met, he will be so deeply missed!
Robert Kamph, age 89, passed away on February 9th, 2021 at his home in Roseburg, Oregon. Bob went to be with the love of his life, June Iola Hatfield, with whom he had been married to for 70 years.
Bob was born on October 3, 1931 to Leo and Alene Kamph in Tillamook, Oregon. He worked for Pacific Northwest Bell until he retired. He married the love of his life, June Iola Hatfield on February 12th, 1950.
Bob served in the U.S. Army in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1954. Bob received his GED through the Army.
Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his best friends Dave and Myrl Block. He was the happiest when he was with his family and close friends. He enjoyed his weekly luncheons with family and friends at Casey’s Restaurant where he was treated as family.
Robert is survived by his daughter Patricia and her husband James Abercrombie. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife June, and his brother Raymond Skinner.
Funeral arrangements pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.