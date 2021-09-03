Mr. Robert H. Yard passed away August 4, 2021 at the age of 65. Robert was a longtime resident of Oakland, Oregon, spending more than 22 years there. Robert was born on August 5, 1955 in Denver, Colorado to Norman J. and Vivian L. Yard. Before moving to Oakland, Robert received his high school diploma from Coral Shores High School in Key Largo, Florida, before attending 2 years at Miami Dade Jr. College. Robert worked as an Owner-Operator at Sprinter Trucking in Winston, Oregon. Robert loved diving, snorkeling, fishing and boating. He was very interested in sports like wrestling, golf, and football. Robert was a Christian. Robert married the love of his life in 1978. Together they had 3 children, sons Michael N., Robert E., and daughter Amanda L.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Rita E. Yard; children, Amanda L. (Chris) Yard Benitez, Michael N. (Amy) Yard, and Robert E. (Angela) Yard. He also leaves behind a sister, Karen L. Shepherd (Charles) Shepherd; a brother, James M. Yard; grandchildren, Michael Greenwalt Yard, Tory Yard, Taylor Yard, Lily Fields; nieces and nephews Malissa Shepherd, Jayson (Mary) Shepherd and family, Troy Shepherd, Bryan Shepherd, Stephen E. Watersmith & family, and numerous friends. Robert was preceded in death by his mother Vivian L. Yard, and grandsons Jaden Fields and Benjamin Yard.
A memorial service will be held at the Stockyard Social Hall (541-351-5625) at 127 NE 1st ST Oakland, OR at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 21, 2021.
