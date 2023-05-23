Robert James McCreary

Bob was a man with one foot firmly planted in the nineteenth century and the other planted in Berkeley in the 1960s. He was an excellent carpenter but eschewed the use of power tools. No leaf blowers or string trimmers for Bob; he stuck to the old ways, a long wooden handled scythe and a bamboo rake.
He bought his heavy black pants from Gohn Brothers, an Amish supplier back East. His kitchen lacked most modern appliances, but there was always a fancy Italian Expresso machine to prepare his twice-daily cappuccinos. His coffee beans were shipped from Peet’s Coffee in Berkeley.
Bob graduated high school at the age of fifteen and then worked at several different jobs. When he turned twenty-one, he sailed to Europe on a Yugoslavian freighter and spent an entire year exploring Europe, Scandinavia and North Africa by himself.
Bob chose not to attend college but instead became an electrician with IBEW Local 6, in San Francisco after a five-year apprenticeship program. His unquenchable curiosity led him to a lifetime of study on his own. He was fascinated by languages and studied Arabic, Sanskrit and Japanese.
He had eclectic reading tastes covering subjects including history, geology, art, Japanese architecture, political movements, the Manchester Guardian and several newspapers. He trained beautiful bonsai and was drawn to all things Japanese.
Bob was interested in music from Indian Ragas to Woodie Guthrie, Delta Blues and classical Persian music. He loved trains, especially steam trains. Like many farmers, he was by necessity skilled at fixing things – cars, farm equipment, plumbing and dealing with animal husbandry. He served on the South Umpqua School Board for four years including one year as Chairman.
Bob was born on July 28, 1942, in California, and died on May 11, 2023, in San Jose, California, of Lewy Body Dementia. He lived in Berkeley and Oakland for many years but dreamed of buying a farm, an old tractor and a couple of milk cows. That dream came true when he and his sister Kathryn bought the Myrtle Creek farm in 1972.
Bob lived on the farm for 48 years until failing health forced a move. He designed and built a traditional barn pretty much by himself using hand tools only. He had a strong desire to raise his children on a farm and in that he succeeded. Along with the children and the cows, there were pigs and chickens.
They lived a rich and fulfilling life although money was sometimes in short supply. He made his own sausage, cheese, butter and ice cream. Three times each week he baked sourdough bread. The family tended a very large organic vegetable garden. The house was heated with a wood-burning heater stove and a large wood cook stove. They had no television.
For twenty-five years he milked cows twice a day and sold raw milk on a Milk Run in the Myrtle Creek area under the name “Pure and Simple”. After the children were grown and gone, he delivered newspapers for The News-Review from his car for twenty years until his retirement in 2017.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife Nora, his three children, Brome (Morning Dove), Nathan (Robin) and Emma, as well as three grandchildren, Rowan McCreary, Quinn and Willow Green-McCreary. He is also survived by his sister Kathryn McCreary (Sonny Brotherton) and their two sons, Scott and Noel Brotherton.
Bob was dearly loved by his family and friends in Oregon, California and beyond. They will miss his ready wit, encyclopedic knowledge and willingness to take on the challenge of practical problems.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Myrtle Creek Library in Oregon or the Vista Center for the Blind in San Jose, California.
