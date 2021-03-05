Robert Leslie Harris died December 14, 2020. He was born on March 5, 1919 in Roseburg, Oregon. His parents were Wilbourn Frederick and Jenny Harris. On his mother’s side his great-grandfather was Jesse Roberts, one of the earliest pioneers of South Douglas County. His grandfather was John Arzner, a blacksmith in Canyonville.
Robert graduated from Roseburg High School in 1937. He attended Oregon State College where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He was in the ROTC program for four years.
He married Patricia Turner April 5, 1942. They had lived next door to each other when he was five years old and she was three years old for a short time.
In June 1942, Robert entered the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Chemical Warfare Service. At Camp Bowie in Texas, now a Captain and company commander of 31st Chemical Decontamination Company, his company became an integral part of the 6th Engineer Special Brigade. Their mission was to clear Omaha Beach in Normandy and permit the infantry to land. A small group of his company landed early morning on D Day and he and the rest of the company landed on D Day plus one. With no chemicals being used, his company became a headquarters company for “T” force (an intelligence gathering unit) and remained with them in Belgium and France until the end of the war.
At the end of the war, he joined his father at Douglas Abstract Company (later Douglas County Title Company) and remained there the rest of his working life eventually becoming president of the company. He served as President of the Oregon Land Title Association 1961-1962.
Robert started playing golf at the Roseburg Country Club when he was 12 years old and from the time he was a teenager golf became a major part of his life. He played golf until he was 94 years old and had a single digit handicap until he was 66 years old. He had a hole in one on the famous 7th hole at Pebble Beach in Carmel, California and one on the 6th hole at the Roseburg Country Club when he was 79 years old. He was President of the Roseburg Country Club Board in 1960. He was made an honorary member of the club in 2003. He greatly enjoyed playing gin rummy with his golfing friends.
Robert served on the Roseburg City Council and the Parks Commission in the mid 1950’s.
He was an avid reader of books written by Robert Parker and Lee Child to name a few. The last 4 years he was unable to see well enough to enjoy reading.
Robert loved jazz music all of his life from when he was 16 years old. He preferred big band or small groups. His favorite singers were Anita O’Day and Sarah Vaughn. He and Patricia would go to concerts in Eugene and Portland. They belonged to a dinner dance group that enjoyed social dancing with some of the famous jazz bands that appeared in Roseburg.
Patricia passed away January 31, 2010. They were married 68 years.
He is survived by daughter Nancy L. Lehrbach and husband Nick and son James Robert Harris; grandchildren, Leslie Lehrbach and her husband Chris, Jeffrey Lehrbach and his wife Nancy A., Amy (Harris) Robertson and her husband Paul, Robert (RJ) Harris, Lacey (Harris) Paulsen and her husband Steven; great-grandchildren, Natalie Lehrbach, Carter Lehrbach and Arlo Robertson.
Nancy and Jim elected to be companions to him his last three months. The time with him was very special with stories, music, and sharing of the highlights of his times with family, pets, and special friends. He was a gentleman even as he embarked on his journey.
Thank you to Dr. Angela Jones and Amedisys Hospice.
At his request, there will be no service.
