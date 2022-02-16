Robert Ray Neuschwander

Robert (Bob) passed away on Jan. 9, 2022. He was born Feb. 8, 1927 to Eric and Thekla (Yust) Neuschwander, in Eugene, Oregon. He grew up in the Santa Clara area going to the Eugene and Junction City Schools.
Robert served in the Navy as a Shipman First Class during World War II. After his discharge, he went to work for Pacific Northwest Bell and worked for them until his retirement in 1982. After his retirement from the telephone company, he had a commercial fishing boat and he fished out of Charleston for several years.
On Nov. 27, 1946, Robert married Elizabeth Rachel Northam in Portland, Oregon. They had five children, Linda, Ray, Larry, Lynn and Vikki. They lived in Eugene until a job transfer brought them to Roseburg in 1967. Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He was a lifetime member of the Roseburg Elks, Telephone Pioneers and a member of the Order of the Antelope of Hart Mountain. He and his wife traveled until her passing.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Linda Neuschwander and Vikki Clark, grandchildren Jeff, Monte and Kelly (Nikki) Neuschwander, Susan Chaney, Heather (Dave) Clark-Burbach, Shelly (Aaron) Clark and Sarah Hoskins, great-grandchildren Hailey, Jessaca, Tyler, Macy, Chance, Alyn, Jessie and Cody Neuschwander, Orlando and Elijah Chaney, Hailey, Claire and Chloe Hall.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Elizabeth, his sons, Ray, Larry and Lynn and his grandson, Allen.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Fund or the Umpqua Community Center.
There will be a celebration of life at a warmer, more Covid- friendly time.
