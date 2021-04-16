June 18, 1928-April 12, 2021
Salem, Oregon-Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Roberta “Bobbie” Hughes went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 12, 2021. Bobbie was born on June 28, 1928 in Galahad, Alberta, Canada to Clarence and Melva (Simmons) Mobley. She was predeceased by two brothers, Harold and Keith, and one sister, Lois.
Bobbie married her great love George on December 27, 1946. They were married 71 years until his death in September 2018. She spent most of her life in the greater Roseburg area, including many years on their farm in Umpqua. Her retirement years were spent in Veneta, and later, in Salem.
Bobbie was a mother, a farmer’s wife, and a missionary. She was an accomplished seamstress and quilter who volunteered making countless quilts for hospice patients. She also was a pilot, earning her license in her fifties. Together, Bobbie and George served as missionaries in Guatemala for a decade. Upon returning to Oregon, she embarked on a new career as the co-owner and operator of a successful powder coating business with George.
Bobbie is survived by her sons Alan (Karin) of Salem, Shane (Ruth) of Eugene, and daughter Susan of Corvallis, as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Love a Child.
A private graveside service for family will be held in Umpqua.
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
