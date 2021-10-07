It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Roger Alan Brown of Roseburg, Oregon, on Sept. 18, 2021, at the age of 65 after a five-month battle with cancer. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 21 years, Natalya; children Cory Brown, Sara Bassett and Nicholas Brown; as well as numerous relatives and friends. Roger loved fishing, hunting, and had a great appreciation for nature. Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
