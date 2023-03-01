Roger Allen Howington was born Oct. 6, 1949, in Wasco, California, to Harmon H. and Wilma Jean Howington. Roger attended Glide High School where he played football and participated in track. He graduated in 1967, from Glide.
After graduation he joined the Marine Corps, doing basic training in San Diego. After basic training he started his schooling to become a jet mechanic. He was stationed in South Carolina when he was involved in a car accident in 1969, that left him 100% disabled from military duty. He was retired from the Marines at the rank of Lance Corporal.
After several months in the hospital, he was able to come home where his mother and grandmother cared for him until their deaths. From then on, his brother Gary and sister-in-la, Kathy with their sons Eric and Heath, cared for him.
Roger's favorite things to do was go to church, watch the Price is Right and eat. He enjoyed people and never seemed to know a stranger.
Roger passed away peacefully at Umpqua Nursing and Rehabilitation on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harmon H. and Wilma Jean Howington and a brother, Billy Mark.
Survivors include his brother, Gary Howington, sister-in-law, Kathy Howington, nephews, Eric Howington (Cheryl), and Heath Howington (Karen). Grand nieces, Alyssa Jarvis (Dylan), Trena Sheirls (Larry), Barbara Laugen (Bill), Mariah Hilburn (Patrick). Grand-nephew, Michael Lay (Melissa) and numerous great-grand nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Roger will be Friday, March 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Bethany Bible Fellowship, 1129 NE Stephens St., Roseburg.
Roger is now with his Savior in Heaven. We miss you. Save us a seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.