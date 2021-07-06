Roger Clifton Kirkpatrick Jr., a devoted husband, brother, uncle, loyal friend and bonus Dad left this world suddenly on June 29, 2021 at the age of 75.
Roger was born on June 26, 1946 to Cleo and Roger Clifton Kirkpatrick in Still Water, Oklahoma and later grew up in Sun Valley, CA with his siblings Patricia and Mike.
Roger loved spending time at home with his wife of 15 years, Theresa in Oakland, Oregon. He enjoyed caring for their property, tending to the land and relishing life’s simple pleasures in retirement. Roger was a world traveler, visiting more than 20 countries. He also enjoyed baseball, Las Vegas, wine tasting, volunteering, and hosting parties with friends & neighbors where he would serve his famous tri-tip. Roger’s wit, story-telling and dry sense of humor captivated any room he entered.
A veteran of the US Navy, Roger was deployed to the US Ranger during Vietnam. He also played semi-professional baseball in Australia, where he lived for many years. He was a successful Sales Manager for more than 30 years.
Roger is proceeded in death by his parents, brother Mike and several good friends. He is survived by his wife Theresa Kirkpatrick, her daughter Bridget & son-in-law Gavin, his sister Pat, his sister-in-law Debbie, many nieces and nephews and long-time friends.
Funeral Mass at St Francis Xavier
Wednesday, 7/7/2021 2:00 PM
323 N Comstock Ave, Sutherlin, OR 97479
