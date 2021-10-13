Rolly was born on March 26, 1929, in Salem, Oregon, to Ella (Hansen) and Charles Eston Sullivan. Rolly passed away Aug. 27, 2021, at home peacefully, surrounded by family. He lived out his young years in Canyonville, Oregon, schools: In 9th grade, he played catcher for Canyonville High School, and worked for John Hamlin at Hamlins Market. As a pitcher for four years, he lettered in basketball and softball for Big C orange/black colors; 10th grade, Riddle High School (no teachers at Canyonville High); 12th grade, graduated from Canyonville High School, Class of 1947, at the age of 17.
His work career as a meat cutter consisted of Hamlins Market in Canyonville; Swift and Co. in Los Angeles; Grimms Market in Roseburg; Van Dine Meat Co. in Myrtle Creek; Super Pack in Klamath Falls; Vedders Market in Riddle; Ankeny Meats in Myrtle Creek; Hanna Nickle Mine in Riddle; Byrds Market in Roseburg; B & D Meats in Roseburg; Boyer Meats in Roseburg; and McKays Market at several locations. In 1947, he enlisted in Navy Reserves, then active-duty from Aug. 1950 - 1954 as a cook.
Rolly met and then married Gena (Holmes) on Oct. 20, 1951, while stationed in San Diego. He served in the Korean War. They returned to Canyonville shortly afterwards, and stayed in the vicinity for the rest of their lives. Rolly loved hunting, fishing, camping, riding motorcycles, and traveling. Rolly and Gena were members of several square dance clubs throughout the state. They were park hosts for Oregon State Parks for several years and traveled the state of Oregon. His most remembered memory was a SWV Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C. in May 2019. He was a member of Northwood Christian Church. Rolly is survived by his daughter, Rolene (Mike) Brinkmeyer; three grandchildren, Markus Sullivan, Amanda Wedoff, and Jordan Brinkmeyer; five great-grandchildren, Haili, Tyson, Makayla, Carter, and Ivy; two great-great-grandsons, Oliver, six years, and Cypress, eight weeks, all of Eugene); and a son, Mark (Kim); two grandchildren, Ryan and Haley; and two great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years in 2015, four brothers, and one sister. He has numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in the Idaho, Oregon and California areas.
Celebration of Life will be Oct. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Lane, Springfield, Oregon, 97477. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northwood Christian Church, or South Willamette Valley Honor Flight, 2217 40th Ave SE, Albany, Oregon 97322.
