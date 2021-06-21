September 11, 1936-June 10, 2021
Ron was born on September 11, 1936 at the Old Mercy Hospital in Roseburg, Oregon. Born to his parents, Louis and Lorane Elliott of Tiller, Ron is the oldest of three siblings. Ron and his sisters Linda and Laverne grew up in Tiller, Oregon, and later moved to Dillard.
As a boy, Ron could be found exploring along the South Umpqua River. His love for animals and the world around him began at a young age. Fishing and hunting became a way of life, not just for fun but as a means to feed his family. As a young man, you could find Ron tinkering under the hood of a car. He loved to create and fix things with his hands.
Ron met the love of his life in 1954 when he was a senior at Roseburg High School, and Lois was a junior. Lois’s dad told her that she was not allowed to marry until after she graduated from high school. So, on July 3rd, 1955, after Lois had graduated, they were married in the Winston-Dillard church. Lois and Ron were happily married for nearly 66 years. They had four children, Debby of Beaverton, Greg of Roseburg, Brenda of Eugene and Ronnie, now deceased. Ron and Lois belonged to the Umpqua Gem and Mineral club and once belonged to the Roseburg gun club.
Ron had an adventurous heart and led a full life! His interests over the years included dune buggying, flying planes, and collecting and restoring VW bugs. He restored a 1950 split window beetle, which appeared in a 1984 issue of Hot VW magazine. Ron collected guns and antique bottles. He was an avid rock hound and skilled lapidarist. He was a fisherman and hunter of birds, deer, elk and buffalo throughout his life. Ron shared his love of the outdoors with his children who loved being out in nature with him. They have fond memories of visiting Yellowstone Park, Hawaii and the coast often to go crabbing with his parents.
Hard working and dedicated, Ron worked for Roseburg Lumber Company, now Roseburg Forest Products, for 40 years. The last 12 years, he was foreman of the saw mill. Ron was well respected and loved by his co-workers. Over the years, many young men have thanked Ron for being a role model and stated that he was the best boss they ever had!
Ron passed due to complications with Mesothelioma on June 10, 2021 at 3:51 a.m. He is survived by his wife Lois after almost 66 years of marriage; and their three children Debby, Greg and his wife PJ; and Brenda and her husband Michael; his sister Laverne Perry of Gold Beach; Linda Dennis of Powell Butte; his brother-in-law James Fosback and his wife Marilyn; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren (two on the way!); nieces and nephews and supportive friends. Ron was succeeded in death by his youngest son, Ronnie Jr., and his parents Louis and Lorane.
We would like to thank Chi Mercy Hospice for their caring support. He was loved by many here on earth, but now has been welcomed home in Heaven to be with Jesus. He is gone, but will never ever be forgotten!
