Ronald Alan Cole

Ronald Alan "Ronnie P" Cole, 70, wishfully passed away at his home in Oakland, Oregon on January 28th, 2021. Ron was born in Drain, Oregon on July 7th, 1950 to parents Clark and Charity "Cherry" (Allen) Cole. Following graduation from North Douglas High School in 1968, Ron was very proud to follow in his father's footsteps in the logging industry. In 1970, Ron was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War 70-71'. He felt honored to be a veteran. Upon returning from Vietnam, Ron worked at Duco-Lam Inc. in Drain for 15+ years where he acquired many lifelong friends! If you knew Ron Cole, you have stories to tell!!Hunting. Cabin in Silver Lake. Fishing and camping on the Umpqua River. Playing pool and shuffleboard. Foot stomping to some good ol' Willie Nelson! Ron was the, "Life of the party!" He was fun-loving, had a quick-witted sense of humor, ornery, scrappy, loyal, outspoken, generous and as stubborn as a damn mule!! He is survived by his daughters Traci of North Bend and Andrea (Ryan Williams) of Yoncalla."Papa Ron" adored his grandchildren Evalina and Kamden Jo! Ron also leaves behind numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins. "Love ya little! Love ya big! Love ya like, a little ol' pig!" - Ron P. A party to celebrate Ron's life is planned for 2p.m. March 13th, 2021 at 2222 Cole Rd. Oakland, Oregon
