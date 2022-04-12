Ronald D. Nixon passed on Feb. 14, 2022, after a short battle with a bacterial infection he got in his new heart valve. He passed peacefully holding his wife’s hand.
Ron wore many different hats in his life. He was a mill worker at Murphy Plywood for many years, a long-haul truck driver, a city bus driver and finally a shuttle bus driver at Garden Valley Retirement Center, where he finally got to retire. He was also a son, husband, father, grandfather, nephew, and a friend.
Ron and Toni met in 1962 as young children, they drifted apart, then one day they saw each other in the Iron Bull and that was the beginning. They were married for 43 and a half years. They had three beautiful girls and lived throughout Douglas County their whole life.
Ron is survived by his wife Antonia (Golden) Nixon, his five daughters Carrie (Jakob) Shaw, Ember Nixon, Erin (Jeremy) Littlefield, Nicole Farley and Sarah (Luc) Brown, his five grandchildren Anthony and Lily Shaw, Abel Ward, and Gabe and Elijiah Brown, brother Michael McCurdy, sister Tammie Boggs, Uncle and Aunt Pete (Jan) Wuthrich, Aunt Gail Townsend and many cousins. He is also survived by his wifes family, Mary (Ed) Rosemeyer, Irene (Carly) Bratton and family, and his best friend, Steve Kennerly.
Ron is proceeded in death by his mother, Joy Wuthrich DeArmond, his father, Herb McCurdy, his step-fathers, Ted Nixon and Buck DeArmond, his grandparents, Art and Fern Wuthrich, and his in-laws, who he loved dearly, Tony and Altie Golden.
We will be having a celebration of life on April 23, at the Calapooia Community Club House at 1 p.m. It will be a potluck event. Please bring memories to talk and laugh about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.