Ronald Dean Bidwell Passed away at his home in Sutherlin, Oregon.
Ron was born on June 8th, 1938 in Hillsboro, Oregon and passed away on May 26th 2021 at the age of 82.
Ron had a contagious smile and a booming laugh that will be missed by all. He rests with Jesus.
Services will be held at Juniper Haven Cemetery in Prineville, Oregon on June 10th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
