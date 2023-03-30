RONALD JEAN BUTLER
February 16, 1956, to March 9, 2023.
Ronald Jean Butler, age 67, of Winton, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2023, as a result of an automobile accident two miles from his home. He was deemed a hero by family for saving his grandson Eli Ray Weekly, who is recovering from sustained injuries.
Ronald Jean Butler was born Feb. 16, 1956, in Heppner, Oregon, to William “Willie” Ray Butler and Althea “Billie/Sis” Ellen Bern. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Ray Butler and Althea Tweed (née Bern), brother William Randall “Randy” Butler and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Ron’s father was a Pond Man at the time of Ron’s birth.
Ron was Alutiiq through his maternal grandfather, John Henry Bern. John Henry was born on Afognak Island, Alaska, to a Danish-born father, Charles Otto Bern and an Alutiiq mother, Paraskeva Ivanova Derenov.
Ron is survived by his nuclear family of more than 35 years Chrissandra Loyer, Jessica Johnson of Essex AJunction, Vermont; John Loyer IV of Canyonville, Oregon and Benjamin Butler of Powers, Oregon. He is also survived by his aunt Vicky Warner (née Bern) of Gaylord, Oregon, Uncle Jim Bern of Anchorage, Alaska and cousins Jim Bern, of Sutherlin, Oregon, Michael Bern of Crescent City, California, John Warner of Myrtle Point, Oregon, Lindsey Warner of Bend, Oregon, Gerald Bern of Powers, Oregon, Ron Bern of Lebanon, Oregon, Ray Bern of Washougal, Washington and many others.
Ron graduated from Oakville High School in Washington in 1975. Ron came back to Oregon in the 1980’s, living in Coos Bay with his mother and brother Randy. He came to Powers through riding the train with his brother from Coos Bay on the weekends to spend time with his grandmother, Myrtle Bern. He later moved to Powers and was a long-time resident there. He and Chris married in 1987. They lived here until 1993 when they moved to Colorado.
In Colorado, he worked as a delivery driver for a lumber company, drove cement truck, and worked for an oil rigging company. He was persistent in trying to work for a pipeline company. He showed up every day for over a week before sunrise and waited where the boss could see him. One day the boss finally came out and said, “You’re not working for us yet?” Ron said, “No.” The boss said, “Hope you brought your lunch,” and put him to work that day.
Back in Oregon, he graduated top in his class from truck driving school in Eugene, in 1992. As a truck driver, he worked many jobs including driving a logging truck for Knutson Logging, the city of Powers, Babes’ Garbage Service, and Powers County Park.
Besides working for the community of Powers, he volunteered for the volunteer fire department for 16 years. Ron responded to one of the town’s biggest fires, the Powers Hotel. Ron and Ben were always first on scene to help protect the community. Ron also volunteered with the Powers Boy Scout Troop and the Rider Summit Ranch program.
Ron was a country boy who loved the outdoors. He took fashion cues from no one. His signature everyday look was one of his many t-shirts, jeans and his hat that simply said “Butler.” He had a life-long love affair with Mt. Dew and loved Chris’ chicken enchiladas and no bake cookies with milk.
His love of friends and music were only surpassed by the love of his family, Ron’s top priority. He loved taking care of them. He was an annual participant in the Powers Fishing Derby and took his children and grandchildren. He taught them, and even a few local kids, too, the art of fishing. He was fond of saying “Fish On,” a phrase he coined. His children, nephews and nieces could always depend on him dropping everything and going to help in whatever way they needed. He was a builder and constructed everything from teeter totters, toy boxes and playhouses to any household item his family needed put together. Ron was always willing to take one for the team, as when he sacrificed his beloved 78’ Nova and his 66’ GMC pickup, nicknamed “Ronda Baby” by Ben, to help family members. Ron will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who loved him.
A private graveside service will be held for family members. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., on April 1, 2023, at the Powers Baptist Church, with a potluck dinner to follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of Taylor’s Family Mortuary, 541-679-6983, 245 S. Main St., Winston, Oregon, 97496.
