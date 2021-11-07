Ronald James LaRose, age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, and previously from Cypress, California, and Norwalk, Connecticut, passed away from natural causes on Oct. 28.
Ronald was born on April 16, 1943 in Norwalk, Connecticut, where he lived until 1988, when he moved to California. Ron was a real estate agent in both Connecticut and California and a long-time member of Cottonwood Christian Center in Los Alamitos, California.
He and his wife Kathy retired in 2010 and moved to Roseburg, Oregon. They belonged to Garden Valley Church where Ron volunteered as a teacher for the New Believer’s class. Ron also completed the Douglas County OSU Master Gardener’s Program and served as a volunteer staff person for the OSU Extension Service, along with working at the Victory Garden. In addition, Ron volunteered with the Douglas County Republican Headquarters and regularly assisted with the annual Hope Clinic for Women Gala.
Ron was a loving husband, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many in the communities in which he lived. Ron had a zest for life and always had a big smile for everyone. He was a life-long learner, who was always reading and researching topics he found interesting. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and lived a righteous life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Rene LaRose, mother, Frances LaRose-Catugno, his brothers, Robert LaRose and Kenneth Catugno, and his grandson-in-law, Gary Irwin.
Ron is survived by his wife Kathleen, his mother-in-law, Georgia Gullixson, his four step-children, Robert Bolender III, Michelle Barragan and her husband Albert, Kristin Garland, and Kimberly Duncan, and his brother, William Catugno. He is also survived by ten grandchildren Gaea Irwin, Rose Juaregui and her husband Joshua, Robert Bolender IV, Thais Bolender, Monica Barragan, Isabella Barragan, Joseph Barragan, Trinity Garland, Jazmine Duncan, and Silas Garland and three great-grandchildren Joshua Juaregui, Josiah Juaregui, and Aiyana Palencia and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service was held to honor Ron at Garden Valley Church in Roseburg on Nov. 6.
