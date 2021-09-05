On August 21, 2021 my beloved dad, Ronald LaVore Lewis, passed away at the age of 89 from his battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his father, Alonson Lee Lewis, his mother, Laura Gwynethe Lewis (Otis), his brother, Delbert Lewis, and other brothers and sisters. Ron is survived by his sons: Delbert and his wife Rosie, Michael and his wife Martha, and Kenneth; as well as his grandson Delbert Jr., and his great-grandchildren, Zoey and Zane, and numerous other loved family members. Our dad was a very special person. The saying: he would give you the shirt off his back is what he was, not just lived. He raised two of his sons from young ages all by himself, Del being 7 months old and Kenneth being 2 years old at the time. He remained single for the rest of his life. Life was very hard for us, as we had very little. However, his love filled what we didnt have. I hope that as I age, that I can be half the man he was. He will be missed by those that knew him. I will miss him deeply until we meet again (Psalm 37:29).
