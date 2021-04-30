January 20, 1944 – April 25, 2021
Ronald Leo Shaw, 77 years old, passed away early Sunday morning after a courageous, three-year battle with cancer. He was at home with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Norma Shaw. He was born in Oakland, California and was a lifetime member of the
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Ron spent many years working with the youth of the church in various capacities. He also coached chess at Hucrest Elementary and took teams to nationals three times. He and his wife, Kathi, enjoyed working in the Medford Temple. They also spent many winters in Kailua-Kona, HI with friends and family. Some of his most enjoyable times were playing pinochle and Aggravation and his twice-yearly trips with his golf group.
Ron and Kathi were members of the RHS class of 1962 and worked on their class reunions every
five years. He was proud of his time in the Marine Corps and pleased that his sons and grandsons joined
the military as well.
Ron was married to Kathi Burkhart for 56 years and they were sealed in the Oakland, California
Temple. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Sue Shaw; his three sons, Darron (Julie), Trevor (former
wife Melissa), and Jakob (Carrie); his grandchildren Tyler Shaw, Timothy Shaw (Ashleigh), Dustin
Shaw (Michelle), Makenzie Shaw-David (Kyle), Brittney Shaw-Valance (Justin), Makayla Shaw-Lippis
(Logan), Anthony Shaw and Lily Shaw; and thirteen great-grandchildren; Also surviving is his sister Shirley Shaw-Brua (Dale) and their five children.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 8th, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 1864 N.W. Calkins Road in Roseburg, OR. In lieu of flowers, if you choose,
please make a contribution to a favorite charity in his name.
