Ronald Lawrence Pinard - Born August 17, 1943, in Ottawa, Illinois.
On September 1, 2021, Ron was called home to be with his Savior Jesus Christ.
Ron touched so many lives with his kind heart and upbeat personality. Always the goofball, playing tricks and cracking jokes. You never saw him without a smile on his face, so much that one of his great-grandchildren had named him "Grandpa Happy".
Now, some might say, Ron had bit of a competitive spirit...and others would say, "oh yeah...A BIT". Ron loved his sports, whether he was play, coaching, cheering from the sidelines or shouting at the TV. He enjoyed playing cards and other board games with family and friends, just some light hearted fun.
Ron never really had down time, even after retirement. He kept his life pretty busy. He had a passion for golf and woodworking, and of course, volunteering and working at his church for many years.
Ron also enjoyed his special time with his loving wife Sharon. Playing music together, working in the yard doing puzzles or holding hands on a walk, sitting on their swing or watching TV.
Ron leaves behind a very blessed family, for having had him in their lives.
His wife Sharon. Siblings Donna and Pat. Children and stepchildren Mike, Gary (Arla), Lena (Tess), Larry, Tina (Jim), Ron (Cathy). Grandchildren Ian (Lacy), Xavier, Ross (Ashley), Ashtyn, Cody. Great-grandchildren Attreyu, Hayden, Hally, Rahza.
Ron will be missed. It saddens us to say goodbye but with just one thought or memory of him, will bring joy to our hearts, brighten our day and put a smile on our face... We will always love him.
Ron will be remembered with a private service for family and close friends.
