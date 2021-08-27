ROSA AMELIA ORTIZ
9/15/1946-8/19/2021
Resident of Roseburg for many years, she was active in the church and will be missed very much by family and friends.
She is survived by her sisters, Marie John, Elena Smith and Lidia Gomez; her daughters, Sylvia and Anna, and son Pablo; also, grandchildren, Brittany, Ashley and Phillip.
Memorial Services to be held in Winston, Oregon on Saturday Sept 11, 2021.
