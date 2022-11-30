Joy Lathrop passed away on Nov. 23, 2022, surrounded by her family. Joy was born on Feb. 13,1942 in Brahma, Minnesota, to Alden and Alice (Toft) Cornell. She graduated from Pacific University with a bachelor’s degree and began her teaching career. Subsequently, she completed her master’s degree at Lewis and Clark College. She taught elementary school for over 30 years at Deer Creek Elementary School in Douglas County, Oregon and retired in 1997. After retiring, she co-owned an antique store in Oakland, Oregon, for 15 years.
Joy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was known for her sense of humor, her love of antiquing, reading, gardening, studying history, and traveling. She had an amazing eye for decorating and landscape design. Joy was a member of Central Lutheran Church and had a love and faith in God, that she shared with others. Joy was an accomplished musician attending the university on a piano scholarship. She shared her music by playing the organ and piano at church for over 20 years at Faith Lutheran Church in Roseburg, Oregon.
Joy is preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Gene” Lathrop, and her parents, Alden and Alice Cornell. She is survived by her children Scott Chadek, Lori (Chadek) Roberts, married to Christopher Roberts, Arthur Lathrop, married to Nadine Lathrop, Michael Lathrop, married to Miyoko Lathrop, grandchildren Adam, Anna, Andrew, Ken, great-grandchildren Christopher and Benjamin; as well as her sisters Janice (Cornell) Suratt, Jolynn Cornell-Fabiano and many nieces and nephews.
Joy will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She will be forever loved and remembered for her humor, love of life, positivity, and incredible generosity.
Joy will be laid to rest seaside in Yachats, Oregon
