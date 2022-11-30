Joy Lathrop passed away on Nov. 23, 2022, surrounded by her family. Joy was born on Feb. 13,1942 in Brahma, Minnesota, to Alden and Alice (Toft) Cornell. She graduated from Pacific University with a bachelor’s degree and began her teaching career. Subsequently, she completed her master’s degree at Lewis and Clark College. She taught elementary school for over 30 years at Deer Creek Elementary School in Douglas County, Oregon and retired in 1997. After retiring, she co-owned an antique store in Oakland, Oregon, for 15 years.

