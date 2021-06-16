Rose "Rosie" Gladue Schuster Brown, age 96, of Roseburg, Oregon, entered into eternal rest Saturday evening the 12th day of June, 2021.
Rosie was born in McLaughlin, South Dakota on December 1, 1924, where she resided with her family until she met and married Jerome "Jerry" Schuster in 1944 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York. Together they ran a farm in Hill Head, South Dakota. In 1948, Rosie and Jerry welcomed into the world their first-born child, a daughter Monica Rose. That same year the young couple relocated to Tenmile, Oregon where they welcomed four more babies into the world, sons Jerome Lambert, Barry Lynne, Terry Lee and John Richard.
Twenty-two years later Rosie left Tenmile and moved to Roseburg where she resided in a boarding house and worked proudly at Mercy Hospital until she married Harold "Bob" R. Brown. Bob and Rosie had many happy years together in Roseburg. Rosie was a proud mother and devoted grandmother, well known for her quick witty sense of humor and kind easy going nature. She was never one to back down from life's many challenges.
Rosie was preceded in death by her daughter Monica; son, Barry; ex-husband, Jerry Schuster; grandsons, John David Lyberger and Terry Lee Schuster, Jr.; mother, Zelda Gladue Johansen; step-father, John J. Johansen; and father, James Joseph Gladue.
There will a visitation on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Taylor's Family Chapel. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Tenmile Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.
Taylor's Family Mortuary 541-679-6983
