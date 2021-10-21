Rosemary Ann Schmid
Rosemary Ann Schmid, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Oct. 5, 2021. Rosemary was born on May 4, 1929, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Anton and Mary Kucera.
Rosemary married Joseph Schmid in 1948 and had three daughters. She was very involved in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where she served for many years as a volunteer in the community kitchen. She was also involved in the S.M.A.R.T. reading program, giving back to the children of Douglas County. It would be hard to list the many talents Rosemary possessed; she was a painter, a knitter, a seamstress, an avid walker, and a truly wonderful cook. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the long walks that she loved so much, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She quietly departed this life Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, surrounded by her daughters.
Rosemary is survived by her eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her brother Raphael, and sister Maxine, of Lincoln, Nebraska; and daughters, Teresa Stubblefield and husband Stan of Eugene, Oregon; Mary Jo Childers and husband Steve of Roseburg, Oregon; and Susan Schmid of Roseburg, Oregon.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; brothers, Don and Frank; and sister, Helen, of Nebraska.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.