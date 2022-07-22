Rosie Gillette, (aka The Mom, Abuela, GG and Sis), age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on May 7, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Compton, California, on Oct. 6, 1930, to Jesus and Mary Abila. She married Lyle Gillette on June 14, 1952, and had four children.
Rosie moved from California to Roseburg, Oregon, in 1978. She and her late husband purchased the then Diamond Bowl Bowling Alley and operated it for several years. Rosie was always the life of the party! She loved to read, garden, play games, dance and shop. She and her sister could often be seen out and about in her little VW Bug ABUELA. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family and traveled with them often. Rosie loved a good glass of wine and shots of tequila.
Rosie is survived by her sister, Corinne Norris; children, Geoffrey Gillette (Sharon Barnes), Theresa Hooper (Joel), Pamela Gillette, Rebecca Kennerly; grandchildren Kati Hooper Jenson (Eric), Mary Hooper Nolan (Troy), Natalie Hooper Eiland (Edwin), Blake Kennerly (Courtney Powers), Brooke Kennerly De Santiago (Isaac); great-grandchildren Rylan Saxbury, Layne Kennerly, Fred Eiland, Faye Eiland; step grandchildren Cody Jenson, Owen Jenson, Emma Nolan, Taylor Nolan, Owen Nolan and many nieces, nephews, other family members and countless friends.
Rosie is preceded in death by her mother and father, Jesus and Mary Abila; ex-husband Lyle Gillette; sister Carmen Ledesma; and brother Robert Abila.
Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph’s Church in Roseburg on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. There will be a reception/celebration of Rosie's life held directly after at Joel and Theresa Hooper's home, 260 Cross Creek Dr., Roseburg, Oregon. All are welcome.
