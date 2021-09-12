Ross Hansen, a beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, moved in to live with his Heavenly Father on August 26, 2021.
Ross is survived by his wife of 27 years, Diana Hansen; his son, Eric Hansen and partner Ceres Brandenburg of The Colony, Texas; his stepson Dustin Hearn of Spokane, Washington; his stepdaughter Heather Broders and husband Elliot Broders of Naples, Florida; his grandchildren Michelle Manasco Hearn of Portland, OR, Evan Neal of Battle Ground, Washington, Luke Hearn of Spokane, Washington, and Haylee Broders of Naples, Florida; his parents Glen and Patricia Hansen of Roseburg, Oregon; his brothers Robb Hansen and wife Brenda Hansen of Glendale, Arizona, and Bret Hansen and wife Chantel Hansen of Roseburg, Oregon; his sister Rene Meese of Battle Ground, Washington; his nephews Dan Hansen of Vancouver, Washington, Tyler Hansen of Surprise, Arizona, Nate Hansen of Portland, Oregon, Eli Hansen of Eugene, Oregon; his nieces Lindsey Meese of Battle Ground, Washington and Kaitlyn Meese of Battle Ground, Washington.
Ross was born on February 21, 1959, the oldest of Pat and Glen Hansen’s four children. Ross’ childhood was spent in picturesque Battle Ground, Washington, where his father worked as a music teacher. The Hansen family’s house was always full of music. Ross caught the musician bug early, and as a teenager began playing the guitar in school band and with local groups. His impressive talent as a guitarist led to him studying at the prestigious University of North Texas jazz program in Denton, Texas.
After college, Ross remained in Texas for a number of years, making a name for himself as one of the area’s top guitarists. It was also in Texas that Ross met his wife Diana; The couple were wed on June 10, 1995.
In 2004, Ross and Diana relocated to the Pacific Northwest. Ross became the Band Director at Fremont Middle School in Roseburg, Oregon, and the guitar instructor at nearby Umpqua Community College. Ross made an indelible impact on the Roseburg community as an educator, inspiring countless students in their musical pursuits. He also performed frequently around the area with jazz quartet Moment’s Notice, as well as with his nephews Eli and Nate in the group Hansen Trio: Ross was an early music teacher to both Nate and Eli.
Throughout every community he touched, Ross was known as a kind, gracious spirit. Thanks to his passion and dedication, he established himself as one of Roseburg’s most well-respected teachers. He is remembered as a man who loved his job, his music, his students, and his family. Ross will be deeply missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.