Ross Ray Rowland age 42, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Jan. 7, 2022. Ross was born in Roseburg, Oregon, Sept. 9, 1979 to parents Stan and Bonnie (Larson) Rowland. He graduated from Yoncalla High School in 1999. Ross fished in Alaska for ten years. He also worked for the railroad, Whitaker Logging and moved to Franz Bakery as a truck driver. Ross loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and skiing. Ross was a gentle soul and natural helper if anyone needed anything he was there for them. Ross liked to visit. You might meet him as a stranger but always departed as friends. His dog Annie will surely miss him. Ross married Wendy Palmer March 27, 2020 in Cottage Grove. They were together for 20 years.
Ross is survived by his mother Bonnie Rowland of Yoncalla, Oregon; father Stan and Marilyn Rowland of Bend, Oregon; Wife Wendy Rowland of Yoncalla, Oregon; daughter Witney Ellis (Dylan) of Eugene, Oregon; daughter Tawny Ellis (Michael) of Yoncalla, Oregon; brother Coby (Beth)Rowland of Roseburg, Oregon; brother Blake Daigle of Cottage Grove, Oregon; brother Jonny Goddard of Bend, Oregon; mother and father in law Carolyn and Dale Oland of Drain, Oregon; sister and brother in law Michelle and Mark Kopp of Sutherlin, Oregon; numerous nieces and nephews, his dog Annie and extended family.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Yoncalla Assembly of God. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel.
“I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the father except through Me. John 114:6. Ross will truly be missed by all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.