Roy Edwin Wattman of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away peacefully at the Roseburg Veteran's Administration Hospice care on March 16, 2023, after a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). He was born in Hawthorne, Wisconsin, on Dec. 7, 1934, to Eva Rosseau and Ed Wattman. Roy (Tootie) graduated from Sutherlin High School in 1952.
He enlisted in the Army in 1954, during the end of the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in 1956 (inactive duty until 1958) after spending time as a tank driver, tank driving instructor and participating in nuclear testing in the Nevada desert.
After leaving the Army, he worked at Martin Box for a short time prior to his remaining career at Roseburg Forest Products, where he initially retired at the age of 62 (after 36 years) as the plywood plant three quality control supervisor. Not able to give up his friends at RFP so quickly, he continued working for one additional year as a consultant and finally retired in 1997.
He is survived by his wife, Velda of 63 years, his daughter Leah Beattie (Wayne), his son Mark Wattman (Tanette). He has two grandsons, Josh Beattie and Andrew Beattie (Shelby) and a granddaughter, Eliana Wattman. He wrote that his greatest accomplishment was becoming a father and grandfather. Also surviving is a sister Joyce Ouellette, two brothers Marvin Wattman (Jean) and Jim Wattman (Lajoy) along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends who were all special to him.
He was a quiet man with a big heart and always had a quick-witted, humorous comeback for most situations. Forever in our hearts until we meet again. We love you.
