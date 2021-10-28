Roy Poe Vanderhoff, age 102, of Winston, Oregon, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 16, 2021. He was born on July 19, 1919, to John Poe and Blanch Vanderhoff in Superior, Iowa. He is survived by his sons, Jerry Vanderhoff of Winston, Oregon, and Tim Vanderhoff (Debra) of Preston, Maryland; his daughters, Rosie Dean (Hal) of Winston, Oregon, and Pam Bingel (Scott) of Taylors, South Carolina. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna of 67 years, and daughter Dorothy Williams.
On Nov. 12 at 11 a.m., a VA funeral service will be held at Roseburg VA Cemetery. On Nov. 13 at 2 p.m., a church service will take place at Wellspring Bible Fellowship in Roseburg. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Disabled American Veterans.
