Royce Allen Nobles, 90, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away July 8, 2021. Royce was born July 12, 1930, in Bernalillo, New Mexico, to parents Jess and Mary Lee (Stepp) Nobles. Royce served in the Navy from 1947-1966, encompassing both the Korean and Vietnam War. Royce married Esther Presson on December 24, 1953. They shared three children; David Allen Nobles, Denise Allene Nobles, and William Royce Nobles. Esther and Royce parted ways in 1960, and he was remarried to Ruth Elaine Foco in 1961. Together they raised five boys; Ronald Hugh Curtiss, Richard Arthur Curtiss, Randy Philip Curtiss, Robert Alan Curtiss, and Rodney James Nobles. During his military service, Royce was an aviation structural mechanic. After retiring, he joined the civilian workforce as a technical writer for McDonald Douglas. He also moonlighted as a taxi driver, and later in life served as a short order cook. Royce enjoyed motorcycle riding, collecting coins, hunting, and fishing. In his later years he loved to play solitaire. Royce was a devoted husband, a proud father, and a loving grandfather. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Lady of Perpetual Help, Knights of Columbus, and a loyal supporter of various charitable organizations. He was recognized by the President of the United States for his military service with the Korean War Service Medal; War Time Service Medal; the United Nations Service Medal; and the Air Medal in recognition for his part in successfully completing 20 missions in day and night heckler attacks in the face of hostile anti-aircraft fire. He was also given commendation for achieving the highest scholastic average during his Aviation of Structural Mechanics course. Royce is survived by his loving wife Ruth; their sons Richard Curtiss and Rodney Nobles of St. Louis, Missouri; brother Wayne Nobles of Roseburg, Oregon; brothers Sid and Bobby Nobles of Susanville, California; 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 32 great-great-grandchildren. He joins his parents, three sons, and sisters Joyce and Ione Nobles in his spiritual afterlife. A military memorial service will be held Monday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. at the Roseburg National Cemetery. This will be followed by a Catholic rosary, starting at 11:30 a.m. then Mass, scheduled 12:10 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roseburg. Last there will be a casual gathering at the Sutherlin Community Center at Central Park from 1 p.m. 4 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, Oregon.
