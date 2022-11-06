Ruby Maxine Embry passed away at the age of 83, in Winnemucca, Nevada, on Oct. 2, 2022. Maxine was born in Shattuck, Oklahoma, on Dec. 1, 1938, to Ferris Ray and Ruby Alice (nee: Magness) Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ronald Dukes and Donald Embry; and brother, William Ray (Connie) Thomas. She is survived by two sisters, Elizabeth (Roy Dean) Johnson and Esther (Ed, dec.) Gather, both of Oklahoma.
She is also survived by her five children: Ronald Dukes, of Roseburg, Oregon; Michael (Karen) Embry, of Wenatchee, Washington; Laura (Mark) McCullough, of Ramstein, Germany; Ray (Trinity) Embry, of Winnemucca, Nevada; and Leon (Kelley) Embry, of Winnemucca, Nevada. Maxine had 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Her first job was as a switchboard operator in Enid, Oklahoma. Since then, Maxine held various positions in the culinary professions that ultimately found her managing restaurants around Southern California. Her final job before retirement included manager at Francine’s Restaurant in Corona, California, where she received the local media’s attention and was featured as a celebrity in the newspaper’s culinary segment.
Over the years, Maxine lived and worked in Oklahoma, Southern California and Washington. After retirement, she resided in Roseburg, Oregon, for three years. Her final move was to Winnemucca, Nevada, where she could be near her two youngest sons and their families.
Maxine left behind a plethora of family and friends. Maxine was best known for her love of family, sound advice, board games and her huge inventory of creating culinary delights.
Two celebrations of life were held in her honor on Oct. 7 and 8 in Winnemucca, Nevada.
