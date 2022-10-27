Our loving daughter, aunt and friend Ruby Nell Boyd passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Roseburg, Oregon. Ruby Nell was born in Granger, Texas, on Jan. 21, 1926, to Ollie and Sarah Boyd. She grew up with two sisters and four brothers in New Mexico.
Ruby Nell was a natural caregiver. She was known by her family as being a kindhearted woman who loved raising flowers and being outside. Ruby Nell enjoyed working in the flower garden, and felt very proud tending to her 30 rose bushes, pulling weeds and just enjoying the fresh air. Ruby Nell enjoyed Bible study, playing solitaire and sitting by the fireplace on a cold evening. She made a difference in many people’s lives.
Ruby Nell was always there for her family; she took care of her parents and she helped many senior citizens around their homes in the Rice Creek area, as well as taking care of her multiple nieces and nephews. Ruby Nell had a soft spot for kittens. She once owned two kitties, whose names were Shasta and Robin.
There will be a viewing held at Taylor’s Family Chapel in Winston, Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon, with a funeral service to follow at noon. Ruby Nell will be laid to rest at her family’s plot at The Willis Creek Pioneer Cemetery, in Winston, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.