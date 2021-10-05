Russell Allen Welter, age 71 of Roseburg, Oregon, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at his residence after a lengthy battle with a brain tumor. He was born on July 17, 1950 and he was a lifelong resident of Glide, Oregon, graduating from Glide High School in 1968.
Russ is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Billie Welter and brothers, Clifford and Wayne. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Welter, sister, Vicki Graves, daughter, Rebeccah (Sam) Dunnavant, son, Ted (Brandi) Welter, ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Services are pending at Pearson's Funeral Home.
