Rusty Willeford saw the sovereign promise of his election fulfilled February 6th, 2021; he was 65. Always a happy warrior, Rusty’s mortal body had been fighting ALS the last few years. At total peace, his surviving family takes joy in his returning home to be with his Lord and Savior.
A fixture in the Glide ranching community for over thirty years, Rusty was an accomplished AQHA horse breeder and longtime Country Financial insurance agent. Although Rusty loved horses and all types of outdoor family activities, his real passion was teaching the Word of God. A lifelong minister of the gospel, he most recently filled the pulpit each Sunday for Grace Church of Roseburg. Whether selling financial products or trading horses, Rusty was concerned with the salvation of every person he met. If you lived in Douglas County and ever shook his hand, you can be sure, he prayed for you.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Eileen; sons Dan (Shannon) of AZ, Paul (Kirsten) of WA, Haddon of CA; and beloved grandchildren Lauren and Micah, also of WA.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 6, 2021, at11:00 a.m. at North Umpqua Bible Fellowship, Roseburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the ALS Association of OR & SW WA, 700 NE Multnomah St., Suite 210, Portland, OR 97323 or Jon and Kelli La Belle missionaries to Sierra Leone,www.beaconibm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.