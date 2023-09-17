On Tuesday, Sept. 5, Ruth E. Noell passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital. Ruth was born to Joseph and Anna Everitts, in a small oil company town of Midwest, Wyoming, on Aug. 8, 1925.
Her family moved to Venice, California, where she attended Broadway Elementary School. She graduated in 1942, from Kern County Union High School in Bakersfield, California, with honors. She continued onto Jr. College and graduated in 1944.
While in college, she was involved in many different clubs, director of public relations, director of student activities, president of the bowling club, Alpha Gamma Sigma, AWS Council and vice-president of the Lance and Shield Club (Where students are selected by faculty for good qualities in leadership and scholarship).
In October 1945, she married James I. Noell and was married for 55 years until his passing in 2001. One of their favorite activities together was camping with the CA-OR RV Club.
Her various jobs included working in a weather bureau, banks and a library at Franklin High School for 19 years in Stockton, California, until she retired in 1986.
Ruth was very active in the Tenmile area, which included the Red Hat Society Club, Garden Club, bowling and playing cards. She even worked out at Curves well into her 80s. She loved gardening and her flower beds were always a show-stopping variety of colors throughout the years.
Ruth lived a full life of 98 years and is survived by her son Michael, his wife Kimberly and their daughter Steffanie. Other family members are her sister-in-law Pam Zulfa and her two boys David and Michael Zulfa, their wives and children. She has one nephew Don Everitts and one niece Donna Lee Everitts Hunt along with their children.
She will be missed by all who knew her and she will also be fondly remembered by her favorite saying “Whatever.”
There will be a gathering on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m. If you are interested in attending, please call to RSVP, (775) 287-6597. Bring your fond memories of Mom as there are so many stories to tell one last time.
In memory, donations can be made under Ruth’s name at Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center. Visit https://savinggracepetadoptioncenter.org/monetary-donations/ then click yes on additional information to put the donation in memory of: Ruth Noell
