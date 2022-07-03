Ruth Ruthie Clara Mattin, 84, of Yoncalla passed away June 21, 2022. Ruthie was born Feb. 20, 1938, in Hot Springs, South Dakota, to parents George and Helen (Gossel) Rust. She married Larry Ray Mattin on Dec. 18, 1955, in Drain, Oregon.
Ruthie graduated from Drain High School in 1956. She worked as head cook for the cafeteria in Yoncalla and retired after 30 years. Ruthie's interests were her family, grandchildren, church and her church family at the Assembly of God Church in Yoncalla. She played a big role volunteering as Den Mother in the Boy Scouts, and she received the Silver Leaf Pin, which is the highest award a volunteer can receive.
Ruthie is survived by her daughter Kathie Gillman of Post Falls, Idaho; son Randy (Claudia) Mattin of Yoncalla, Oregon; son Buddy (Nicole) of Green, Oregon; son Bob (Diane) Mattin in Sutherlin, Oregon; brother Larry Rust of Cottage Grove, Oregon; brother Tommy Rust of Acosta Battlement, Colorado and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Larry of 66 years, and brother Ralph Rust.
A memorial service will be held at the Assembly of God Church in Yoncalla next spring. A private inurnment will be held at Lane Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.
