Ryan Gould died unexpectedly on Aug. 27, 2021, at the age of 35 at Mercy Hospital. He was born Nov. 7, 1985 in Roseburg. He is survived by his parents, Ron and Sherri Gould and his brother Mitchell Gould. He is also survived by his brothers Justin, Travis, Eric and Steven Gould, his Aunt Pattie Pope-Schaedler and Uncle Jon Pope as well as his nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Growing up, Ryan was an avid bowler, loved bikes and roller blades, and played the trumpet. He traded in his trumpet for a bass guitar when he and his friends formed a band in high school. He continued his love of music into adulthood. Ryan was a unique individual and an independent thinker from an early age.
Ryan learned several trades and developed many skills during his adult life. He worked construction and did plumbing. He was a man of many interests. In recent years he became an artisan and craftsman in the areas of leatherwork, woodworking and metalwork. When he got an idea for a project, he researched and practiced until he was satisfied.
Ryan was a person who showed up for his family. He helped with home repairs, made blackberry jelly, and attended family celebrations. Many of his gifts were hand-made. Ryan adored his nieces and nephews. He jumped on the trampoline with them, played in the pool, did crafts, and rode bikes with them. Ryan was a good friend to many and was blessed by true friendships.
Ryan’s Celebration of Life will be Sept. 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the River Forks Park Pavilion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.