Ryan Juan Pitcher passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on May 25, 2022. He was 45. Ryan was born on Sept. 12, 1976, to his parents Debra Bacon and Juan Pitcher. Ryan loved fishing and spent as much time as he could fishing. Left to cherish his memory are his children: daughter Isabella and her husband Daniel Thompson and his grandchildren Ryder, Uriyah, and Saige; daughter Vanessa Oneal and her soon-to-be child; daughter Bailey Murphy; and son Joe Nims. Ryan is also survived by his girlfriend Liz Fitzgerald; his sister Tami and her husband Cody Hackett and their children Dylan, Jordan, and Nathan; his brother Chad Pitcher and son Bryce; and his sister Michelle Pitcher and daughter Indee Marie. Ryan will also be missed by his extended family: Aunt Bev DeRains, Aunt Linda Terrell, Uncle Marty Pitcher, Aunt Cindy Keith & her husband Dennis, and many close friends who were like family to him. Ryan was preceded in death by his niece Brooke Kortum-Hackett; his maternal grandparents, Jimmy and Hazel Terrell; his paternal grandparents, Monte and Pat Pitcher; his uncle Chuck DeRains, his aunt Lujuana Rhen, and his cousin Scott Martin. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 4 p.m. to honor him. The celebration will be at Tri City Church of Christ and officiated by Pastor Dan Jocoy. The Myrtle Creek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. If you would like to donate to help with the cost of funeral expenses or to show your support for his family, please consider a donation to “Ryan’s Fund” at https://tricitychurch541.churchcenter.com/giving/to/ryan.
