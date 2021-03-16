4/10/1955-3/11/2021
Allen Burdic went home to be with Jesus and since this is all about him, we will tell of whom he was and what he did and why he was so special. Anyone who knew him knows his family so we won't talk about them here, but only about this wonderful man who has left us too soon.
Allen was born and grew up in Myrtle Creek, OR and all his life he only wanted to be a cop, so he worked hard to achieve that goal and became a Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy. At the age of 25, he was shot in the line of duty in the town of his birth and that incident defined the rest of his life. He suffered greatly for the next 40 years from being shot in the spine and the pain was sometimes unbearable, but in the bravest, most heroic way possible, he never stopped loving His Lord, his wife, his family and friends. He was truly an inspiration to so many. He never let the pain turn him from the kind, gentle, tender-hearted man he was either. The shooting finally took his life after so many years, but we will all remember him as a smiling, funny, brilliant man and he will be sorely missed. Good-bye sweet prince and we will be together again soon in glory!
A celebration of life is planned for April 17th, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Tri-City Baptist Church at 158 Crest Dr. in Myrtle Creek, OR.
