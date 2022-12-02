SALLY ANN MORENO PAKULAK
Sally Ann Moreno Pakulak passed away on Nov. 4, 2022, peacefully at home after a graceful and dignified battle with dementia. She was born Sept. 6, 1933, in Lakeport, California, to Harold and Aileen Moreno. She grew up with her parents and older brother Roy “Doc” Moreno in southern California, mainly Venice, before moving to Roseburg, Oregon in 1949. It was there that she met the love of her life, her husband Robert “Bob” Pakulak. Bob passed away on May 4, 2022, at the age of 84.
Sally graduated from Roseburg High School in 1951, and after a brief stint at Linfield College, settled in Roseburg. She worked for many years in the medical offices of Drs. Lindell, Nels, and Babbitt, during which time she lived in an apartment on SE Jackson that was popular for friends and relatives to visit. She was known as a strong and independent woman and role model.
In 1967, she met Bob after a bowling tournament in Roseburg. They were married in a beautiful ceremony in a gazebo in her parent’s backyard in Roseburg on June 11, 1967. For their honeymoon, they took a road trip across the United States in Bob’s new 1966 Mustang, including a famous incident where they faced state troopers with guns drawn on the hood of the Mustang in a case of mistaken identity. After a brief stint in Reedsport, where they welcomed their only child, Eric, they returned to Roseburg.
It was then that Sally began her long career in public service, working several jobs in the Douglas County Sherriff’s office, over almost 30 years. She began as a constable and then became the executive assistant to the sheriff, taking early retirement to save the jobs of others. Although she was shy in the spotlight, in a memorable retirement ceremony many colleagues made clear how seriously she took her oath to public service, how she would often take extra time to help others, and how beloved she was. She stayed active after retirement as a long-time volunteer at the Visitor’s Center and Friendly Kitchen.
Sally had many loves in life. She loved sports and was an excellent athlete who was ahead of her time, graceful and athletic in her 6-foot frame. She taught her nephews to play tennis and baseball, loved volleyball, and qualified for regional semi-professional tours in both tennis and bowling. She was consistently among the best female bowlers in Roseburg, known for giving away her many pins and trophies. Sally was a strong supporter of Doc Stewart’s baseball and local teams, she and Bob regularly traveled around the state to attend games. She also played pickleball at the YMCA into her 80s.
Sally also had a great love for nature and animals. She was known for her Siamese cat Neko, who would ride around town with her in the back window of her car and run up her body from the floor. She and Bob had many beloved dogs and cats through the years and also took daily dog walks, fed local feral cats, and adopted the occasional abandoned cat. They created a “backyard farm” at the longtime family home on Alameda Street with chickens, ducks, rabbits, and briefly, two goats. One of her favorite places was Wildlife Safari, and she was a longtime supporter who enjoyed celebrating special events with up-close animal encounters.
Another passion was travel. She and Bob led many wonderful summer road trips across the western US and Canada and two memorable tours of Europe. During the second, took a train adventure to western Ukraine, she got pneumonia but kept family spirits high with her usual positive attitude, even when stuck in a train corridor for the return trip while very sick. She and Bob also enjoyed trips to New England and Mexico and led a family Christmas trip to Panama during which she amazed all with her strength and stamina during difficult rainforest hikes when she was in her 70s.
Sally’s biggest passion in life was caring for others. She was an amazing cook and baker who made countless wonderful dishes from family recipes, new recipes she would find online, and her own creativity. She loved making others happy by sharing, including many care packages to US troops overseas. Sally gave the best, most thoughtful, and often wonderfully surprising gifts. Her gifts were always beautifully and creatively wrapped, sometimes with fun hints on “From” stickers and “goose chase” trails with notes throughout the house that were frustrating, but ultimately fun, for children and adults alike. She often made her own cards with thoughtful and witty original poetry, a habit she continued with dementia in beautiful and inspiring ways. In retirement, she was also a strong advocate and primary caregiver for her cousin and for her best friend from high school as she fought dementia.
She was simply the best mother a son could ask for in every way. She gave support and advice that was always honest, wise, and truly helpful, and that opened up life’s possibilities in unimagined ways. She always emphasized finding a positive lesson in every situation. She was the driving force behind her son’s publication of a series of children’s books with her inspiration, insight, and collaboration on ideas, and with the gift of typing manuscripts into a computer at a time when that was very difficult. She also took care of her son’s friends, always happy to make some extra food and to invite a larger crew on road trips to games around the state, as well as to offer motherly advice.
Sally was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bob. They were featured in a News Review story on their 50th anniversary in 2017: https://www.nrtoday.com/life/couple-celebrates-50-years-of-marriage-and-memories-with-their-two-classics/article_9e6f3441-8dc6-5413-b412-0b7f918635a1.html
She was also preceded in death by her parents Harold and Aileen Moreno, her brother Roy “Doc” Moreno, his wife Helen, her nephew Michael, and her great nephew Gabriel. Sally was also preceded in death by her beloved cousin Marguerite “Maggie” Hollingsworth.
Sally is survived by her son Eric. She is also survived by nephews and nieces Bob Moreno, Jeff Moreno, and Anita Marcelo and their families. The family would like to thank Jeff and Anita for their support throughout Sally’s final battle, and especially Jeff for his daily support and care for her. On the Pakulak side, Sally is survived by nephews and nieces and their families: James Pakulak, John Pakulak, Stella Renner, Joe Pakulak, Anne Vonder Kuhlen, and Theresa Baxter. Sally is also survived by her “Bulgarian family” of Portland, led by her “Bulgarian daughter” Petya Polschneider; the family would also like to thank Petya for her support during Sally’s final time. She is also survived by her faithful dog Bentley and cats Trey, Beau, and Georgiana.
The family would like to thank the wonderful people at Bridgewood Rivers, Evergreen Medical and in particular Michael Graham, Advantage Home Care, Amedysis Hopspice, Leslie Bennett, Derek Reece, Virginia Bennett, and especially Talana Krone for their loving care in her final time.
Special thanks and gratitude to Sharon Ullha, Sally’s amazing in-home caregiver for her final months, and her husband Cody Cast. The family will always remember the love and care you provided her, and the gift of allowing her to pass away peacefully in her home with her son, dog, and you at her side.
Sally did not want a service. In her memory, the family suggests a donation to the Friendly Kitchen, Wildlife Safari, or a favorite charity.
Sally will be remembered for many things: for her fierce independence as a single woman, for her amazing marriage of 55 years, and as the most wonderful mother and a mother figure to many. She will also be remembered for the grace, dignity, and good humor with which she faced dementia, always able to find the strength to fight while also showing care and concern for others, all while embracing the joy in life and making others laugh until the end. Those lucky enough to know her will never forget her.
As she liked to say, life is good.
