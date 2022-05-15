Sally Mobley passed peacefully on April 26, with family and her devoted husband of 68 years, Del, by her side. Sally was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon, in 1929 to Curtis C. McKinney and Maude May Morell McKinney. She grew up in various Oregon towns (The Dalles, Medford, Reedsport, and Eugene), moving as her father, a civil engineer with the Oregon State Highway Department, managed large highway construction projects around the state. Her mother was a registered nurse and third-generation member of a pioneering Oregon family that settled in the Willamette Valley in the 1850s.
Sally graduated from Eugene High School in 1947 and went on to attend the University of Oregon. At the U of O, she studied to become a medical technician, joined the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, and met her husband to be, Delver L. Mobley (a Sigma Chi), on a blind date set-up by their friends. After a courtship that included fraternity-sorority dances, memorable hikes in Central Oregon, and visits to her parent’s home in Reedsport, Sally and Del were married on June 14, 1954. For their honeymoon, Sally and Del traveled to Northern California and, auspiciously, spent the first night of their marriage in Roseburg, not realizing that night that within two years they would return to Roseburg and make it their home for the next 68 years.
During Del’s long career at Roseburg Forest Products, Sally was a passionate homemaker and mother to three children, Kurt (born in 1956), Karen (1960), and Katie (1964). She devoted many hours to the PTA, taught 4-H sewing classes, hosted Brownie Troops, and served as a Deacon and Elder at the Presbyterian Church where she and Del were active members. Sally was also civic minded and served on the Roseburg Traffic Safety Committee, was active in the League of Women Voters, and partnered with Del on community service projects at the YMCA. Sally was passionate about gardening, canning, baking (especially pies) and found great joy in camping, hiking, and tennis with her many friends at the Roseburg Tennis Center.
Among the memories Sally reflected-on recently, she fondly recalled family backpacking trips to the Three Sisters wilderness area and the joys of a humble, half-sunken houseboat on Tenmile Lake, where the family spent weekends and vacations, a place so precious that Sally referred to it as Camelot. An avid water skier, Sally began her days at Camelot skiing off the dock (sometimes in her nightgown), circling the lake several times, then returning to the dock without getting wet. She would then step right into the make-shift kitchen to make family and friends her patented beer-pancake breakfast.
As her children got older, Sally became passionate about working with German Shepherds on Schutzhund obedience training and related shows. Over the course of years and many beloved shepherds, one of her dog’s, Freya, was recognized in the Parade of Champions at a national specialty show, and another, Rue, became an international champion.
To her family, Sally was a devoted mother and wife. In addition to Del, her loving husband of 68 years, Sally is survived by her son Kurt, and his wife, Tammy, of Ross, California; her daughter Karen McGuire, and her husband, Gordon, of Roseburg; her daughter Katie Glasson, and her husband, Mike, of Napa, California. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Mari Mobley (Brian Lesh), Logan and Lucas Mobley, and Mitch and Samantha Glasson, and one great-grandchild, Levon Lesh.
Del and the family would like to extend their gratitude to Sally’s devoted caregivers, to the staff at Amedisys Hospice, and the many friends who offered help and support.
As Sally requested, in lieu of a memorial service her family will honor her life by spreading her ashes in the meadow by the North Umpqua at her home in Winchester and in the meadow by Salander Creek at Loon Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.