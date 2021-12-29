Sam Harold Bright lost his battle with cancer on Dec. 21, 2021, at 91.
Born in Gooding, Idaho, he was a devoted family man, full of adventure and entrepreneurial dreams. Upon graduating from Gooding High School, he joined the Air National Guard, bought a ranch on the Snake River, and chased better opportunities in dairy farming and ranching in and around San Jose, California. In 1963 - still a rancher at heart – he took Camas Valley by storm when he bought a ranch where he farmed and raised cattle; he also worked as a superintendent at the Permaneer Corporation in Dillard, Oregon. He continued his entrepreneurial dreams with a wide variety of endeavors; he bought the Camas Valley Chalet restaurant and bar, raised Christmas trees, drove a school bus, was a member of the school board, and attended all of his kids’ events. He even continued to attend Camas Valley football games until a few years ago, where he could be spotted chatting with friends in the stands.
He leaves behind his wife of nearly 40 years, Norma; a sister, Neva; son, Sam II (Janet); daughter Gina (David); grandchildren, Alisa (Will), Ashlee (Ian), Allie, Alexis, Erica, Grayce, Holly and Ben; eight great-grandchildren; nephew, Patrick (Marianna); niece, Valorie; great nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Sam was preceded in death by his youngest son, Steven; niece, Victoria; and parents, Harold and Edythe.
Public viewing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 2-4 p.m. at Taylor’s Family Mortuary, 245 SW Main, Winston, Oregon, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Camas Valley, Oregon.
