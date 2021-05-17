Samuel Earl Starcher II passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Sam was born in Covina, California, on March 17, 1960 and moved to the Myrtle Creek area with his family when he was in high school. He was a resident of Douglas County the remainder of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; parents, Edith and John Vasil; daughters, Samantha Starcher, Elia Nunez, and Christina Clemons; three sisters; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his father, Sylvester Allen Starcher, in 1961.
Sam will be greatly missed by those who love him.
